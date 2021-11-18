Mazurkiewicz and Hoy sponsor annual toy drive

Press release:

Doctors Tom Mazurkiewicz and Noah Hoy are sponsoring the Annual Toy Drive at their 184 Washington Ave. office.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to receive a complimentary adjustment during your next scheduled visit. This offer applies to new patients, as well. We are accepting donations through Dec. 17. Limit of one complimentary visit per patient.

All donations will benefit the local families of Genesee County who would otherwise not be able to receive a gift this Holiday due to economic hardship. Your generosity will provide a happier holiday for the families of these deserving children.

Thank you for your continued support during this holiday season.