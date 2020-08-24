McMurray accuses Jacobs of 'zero support' for postal workers after 'mistake' vote

Press release:

Nate McMurray, congressional candidate in NY-27, released the following statement after his opponent voted against $25 billion in funding for the USPS (H.R. 8015), but then released a statement that he had mistakenly pushed the wrong button and meant to vote for the bill:

"Yesterday, thousands of letter carriers and postal workers in NY-27 went to bed believing that their congressman voted against their very existence as essential workers. Today, hundreds of thousands of voters woke up to wonder whether their congressman was even able to do his job. Chris claims he was 'distracted' during the vote and was on his way to the airport before he realized he had 'pushed the wrong button.'

"How could he allow that to happen? Could he have been eager to get home before his big fundraiser Monday morning? The truth is that this negligence would never have happened on a vote important to his big-money donors.

"No matter his alleged intention, Chris Jacobs' actions have shown zero support for the USPS and zero ability to stand up to the President. Chris has been silent as Trump threatened our democracy, saying that no funding meant fewer mail-in ballots for November and a better chance for his reelection. He hasn't said a word about postmaster DeJoy stealing mailboxes and dismantling mail sorting machines here in Buffalo.

"I'm proud to be endorsed by the National Association of Letter Carriers, because they know I can't be distracted from the fight to protect our workers, unions, and democratic institutions. There is going to be another big vote in November, on inept politicians like Jacobs and Trump — I know there are many former Jacobs voters in NY-27 who are ready to change their vote, too."