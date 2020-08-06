McMurray decries fourth delay in sending Chris Collins to prison

Press release:

Nate McMurray, congressional candidate in NY-27, released the following statement after former Congressman Chris Collins asked for a fourth delay in reporting to federal prison.

After lying to the public, claiming that the charges were meritless, Collins pled guilty to insider trading in October of 2019. This unleashed a cascade of negative impacts on the people of WNY, especially the constituents of NY-27. Collins was set to report to prison on March 17th, which was delayed until April, and now Aug. 18th due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Collins is requesting that his report date be delayed again to Oct. 13th.

“We have been here before. Hundreds of us wrote letters to implore the judge in Collins’ case to administer a fair sentence. We watched his tearful pleas; the hammer of justice raised, but not brought down. Chris Collins now unapologetically claims the pandemic threatens this life and should prevent him from serving his prison sentence — it’s a twisted irony that he was the first supporter of President Trump in Congress, the man who so horribly mishandled the pandemic, which led to so many avoidable deaths across our country and especially in New York State.

“Trump and his ilk are also demanding that our schools open immediately, but that elections be delayed, and now that justice be delayed too. If our kids can go back to school, Chris Collins can pay his debt to society. He denied this region representation, and he lied to secure power and privilege. Politicians like Trump yell ‘law and order,’ but when it comes to their buddies, it’s a different story: Manafort, Stone, Flynn, and yes, Collins.

“I have always believed that justice must be balanced with mercy, but Chris Collins has seen more mercy than most. Justice delayed is justice denied — he needs to go to jail now."