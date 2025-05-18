Meet the movers, makers & mission-driven minds behind WNY: New podcast series shines light on local changemakers

Press Release:

From oncology floors to community centers, tech startups to charcuterie spreads—Western New York is filled with people quietly (and boldly) making a difference. Now, their stories are taking center stage in a brand-new series from the global podcast Powered by Authenticity.

The Powered by Authenticity WNY Changemakers series, hosted by Batavia native and PBA Consulting CEO Emily Carlson, officially launched today and will feature weekly episodes over the next six weeks.

Each episode dives into the real, raw journeys of local leaders who are challenging the norm, giving back in big ways, and redefining what it means to lead with purpose.

“This series is truly a love letter to Western New York,” said Carlson. “These are the folks who roll up their sleeves, build something meaningful, and lead from the heart—whether they’re running a business, treating patients, or lifting up entire communities.”

The guests aren’t household names—yet. But they’re the kind of people who make WNY proud: a nurse practitioner pushing cancer research forward, a nonprofit leader transforming how support reaches families, a tech advocate lighting the way for digital inclusion, and an executive who traded spreadsheets for charcuterie boards (yes, really).

Listeners can expect unfiltered conversations, unexpected inspiration, and a reminder that leadership doesn’t always come with a title—it often starts with a question: How can I make things better?

Now streaming on all major platforms, Powered by Authenticity’s WNY Changemakers series is for anyone who believes in the power of local stories to spark global change.

First episode will be available on May 16. New episodes drop every week for the next six weeks.

Listen in, get inspired, and meet the people who are putting Western New York on the map—one bold move at a time.

Listen to Emily's new podcast series here on Spotify.