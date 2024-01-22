Members of two local granges honored at National Convention

Press Release:

The Grange is a fraternal organization based on agricultural principles with a long history of grassroots activism which has opportunities for the whole family. There are four levels of Grange: Subordinate (local), Pomona (county), State, and National. Within those levels, there are 7 degrees. The highest degree a Granger can receive is the 7th degree, which is presented at the National Convention. This year the National Convention was held in Niagara Falls.

Nine members of the Genesee County Pomona Grange earned the 7th degree. Six members from Corfu; Don Koepf, Corrine Koepf, Karen Bridge, Jan Bencic, Becky Perry, and Aurilla Putney. Three members from East Pembroke; Julie, Alexandria (Jomni), and Colton Tarbell. Jomni, East Pembroke Junior Grange Leader, also received the Agricultural Awareness Award.

For more information about the Genesee County local Granges, contact Joan Phelps, Pomona President, at 585-762-8503.