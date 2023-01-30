Memorial Fund established for former Batavia music teachers Neil & Nancy Hartwick

Press Release:

Nancy K. Hartwick, wife of the late Neil R. Hartwick, passed away at her home in Pinehurst, North Carolina on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Nancy graduated from SUNY Fredonia and taught music in Attica, Batavia and Brockport, New York before she and husband Neil retired to Pinehurst.

While teaching in the Attica and Batavia area both Nancy and Neil were regular active members of the Batavia Concert Band. Upon husband Neil's passing in 2017, a memorial fund was established to support the Batavia Concert Band. Former students, friends and colleagues continue to support this fund to this day.

Per the wishes of Nancy and Neil, the fund now becomes “The Neil & Nancy Hartwick Memorial Fund” and will continue to accept donations for the support of the Batavia Concert Band.

During the month of February 2023 we would ask you as former students and friends to consider a donation to the Batavia Concert Band in honor of Neil and Nancy Hartwick. Once received, your donations will be utilized to support the band and its concerts in accordance to the wishes of the Hartwicks. An anonymous donor has pledged to match up to $1,000 of donations made during February 2023.

To donate, please make your check payable to: The Batavia Concert Band, and Mail to: Batavia Concert Band, PO Box 1705, Batavia, NY, 14021-1705. On the bottom of your check, please indicate the name Nancy Hartwick. Or those with a Venmo account, send to @bataviaconcertband.