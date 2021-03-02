March 2, 2021 - 7:12pm
Mental health crisis helpline down, alternative numbers availabile
posted by Press Release in mental health, Care & Crisis Helpline, news.
Press release:
Effective immediately the 24 hour Care & Crisis Helpline serving Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties is down and non-operational. In the case of a mental health related crisis or for information on available mental health resources in your community, please contact the numbers below, utilizing the number associated with the county in which you reside or contact 911.
- Genesee & Orleans Counties (716) 285 –3515
- Wyoming County (716) 882-4357
