January 20, 2022 - 12:50pm

Mercy Flight warns of donation scam taking place in Batavia

posted by Press Release in crime, batavia, Mercy Flight.

Press release:

Mercy has received reports of an individual going door-to-door in the Batavia, NY area soliciting monetary donations on behalf of the organization. Mercy Flight does not solicit donations door-to-door.

If you receive this type of solicitation from anyone claiming to represent Mercy Flight, please notify the City of Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.

