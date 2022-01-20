January 20, 2022 - 12:50pm
Mercy Flight warns of donation scam taking place in Batavia
Press release:
Mercy has received reports of an individual going door-to-door in the Batavia, NY area soliciting monetary donations on behalf of the organization. Mercy Flight does not solicit donations door-to-door.
If you receive this type of solicitation from anyone claiming to represent Mercy Flight, please notify the City of Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.
