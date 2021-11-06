Local Matters

November 6, 2021 - 5:25pm

Merrill Lynch's $5,000 donation sets stage for 25th anniversary party for Genesee Cancer Assistance

posted by Press Release in news, Genesee Cancer Assistance, Merrill Lynch.

gca_up_1.jpg

Press release:

Genesee Cancer Assistance, Inc., is proud to acknowledge Merrill Lynch as a $5,000 corporate sponsor in recognition of the nonprofit agency's 25 years of serving cancer patients in Genesee County.

A 25th Anniversary Celebration is scheduled for Nov. 20 at the Park Place Banquet Room at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with appetizers at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m., followed with a special recognition program and music.

Tickets are $35 each and include $25 in free play at the casino. Tickets are presale only and available for purchase until Nov. 12 by calling the office at (585) 345-0417 or online at: https://gca-25th-anniversary.eventbrite.com/.

More information can be found at www.geneseecancerassistance.org.

The event will be an acknowledgment of GCA’s community supporters, dedicated volunteers and the cancer patients it serves.

Photo: From left, Cal Klemmer of the Merrill Lynch office; GCA Executive Director Sue Underwood, volunteers Shirley Puleo and Teresa Potrzebowski, and GCA Board President Nickie Fazio. Photo by Alecia Kaus.

