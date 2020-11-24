'Mini' Mammoth Sale underway till 3 today at St. Joe's, also Nov. 25, 27, 28

Submitted photos and information:

There's a special "Mini" Mammoth Sale (An oxymoron, yes, but it works!) at St. Joe's Regional School in Batavia today until 3 o'clock.

The annual fundraiser will also take place tomorrow (Nov. 25) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday (Nov. 27) also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then on Saturday (Nov. 28) all items will be half price and times are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Don't miss out! Masks and social distancing will be necessary.

This year's bargain bonanza is co-chaired by Randa Williams and John Bowen.

They say there are thousands of beautiful things for sale, which include women's and men's clothing, household items, furniture, toys, games, small appliances, bath decor, 100s of new books, collectibles, and so much more.

There are lovely baskets to raffle off, too.

If you have questions or concerns, or donations, which can be brought to the sale or want to call for pickup, contact Randa at (585) 356-5333 or John Bowen at (585) 313-6455.

St. Joe's is located at 2 Summit St. in the city.