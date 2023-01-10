Ministry of Concern looking for used furniture donations

Press release:

Genesee Orleans Ministry of Concern is in great need of gently used furniture donations to be redistributed to those in true need. We pick up and deliver beds and bedding, couches, chairs, tables and electric appliances. We do not distribute incidentals such as wall hangings, TV’s, etc.

Pickup of your no longer needed furniture can be arranged by calling the Ministry’s Furniture Coordinator, Michele, at (585) 589-9210.