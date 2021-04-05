Mixed messages for gas prices

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.87, up 1 cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $1.94. The New York State average is $2.90 – down a penny from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.30.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.85 (up 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.82 (down 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.88 (no change since last week)

Rochester -- $2.87 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.93 (no change since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.85 (down 1 cent since last week)

Watertown -- $2.95 (no change since last week)

Oil prices are down a bit while Easter travel is in full swing, leading to mixed news on gas prices. Demand is up as many families are traveling for Easter break. At the same time, refineries are switching over to summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce. Gas prices typically reach their highest level of the year as we approach Memorial Day.