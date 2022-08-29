Local Matters

August 29, 2022 - 11:27pm

Morganville United Church of Christ to host animal blessing

Press release:

The Blessing of the Animals Service:  Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the Morganville United Church of Christ, 8466 Morganville Road (1 mile north of Stafford off Route 237).  This event will be held rain or shine.  Your pet needs to be kept under your care during the service and blessing.  Photos of your special friends may also be brought to be blessed.  Certificates of Blessing will be provided. Light refreshments will be served following the services. 

Submitted photo: Rev. James Morasco and Willow. 

