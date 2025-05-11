M&T Bank grant fuels recreation and respite programs at ARC GLOW

Press Release:

A bowling ball rolls down the wooden lane, striking into the pins and clattering them to the floor.

A whoop and a cheer are let out as the next bowler takes center stage; all this is possible thanks largely to a $5,000 grant from the M&T Charitable Foundation. The grant was awarded to enhance Arc GLOW’s recreation and respite programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Genesee, Livingston, and Wyoming counties. Thanks to this generous support, the people served by Arc GLOW are participating in a wide array of inclusive and enriching activities. From bowling nights and movie outings to dining experiences, museum and theater visits, and local festivals.

“Our goal is to create opportunities for joy, connection, and community involvement,” said Jill Pegelow, vice president of Self-Direction and Community Services at Arc GLOW. “M&T Bank’s support plays a huge part in helping us bring these experiences to life.”

Arc GLOW has several events on tap in 2025, including the Self-Advocate All Stars Annual Talent Show fundraiser on April 26; Johnathan Doherty and Gladys Hopper Self-Advocacy Day on May 31; Arc Night at the Ballpark on June 12; Genesee County fair activities; nature walks at Swallow Hollow Trail; outdoor sports; and many other community activities.

“Arc GLOW’s recreation and respite programs provide meaningful experiences to individuals and their families. We appreciate the support of the M&T Charitable Foundation for making a difference,” Pegelow said.

Arc GLOW’s recreation and respite program provides temporary relief to families from the demands of caregiving, which can help reduce overall family stress. This allows families to better meet the needs of their loved ones with a developmental disability. Respite can be provided in or out of the home, during the day, evenings or nights.

To learn more about Arc GLOW and the recreation and respite program, visit ArcGLOW.org.