Muckdogs announce first five signings for 2025 season and new Assistant GM

The Batavia Muckdogs are excited to announce their first five signings of the 2025 season. Batavia's first five players including two returners from the 2024 season, twin brothers, and a talented new face.

James Bolton - catcher

Tyler Castrataro - infielder

Gavin Chandler - left-handed pitcher

George Creighton - left-handed pitcher

Jay Creighton - right-handed pitcher

The Muckdogs finished 2024 with their best win percentage in franchise history (.802) and posting an incredible 34-8 record as they finished with the #1 overall seed record in the West Division for the 3rd straight season.

James Bolton is a 6’2 junior catcher from SUNY Cortland. A native of Webster, New York, Bolton enters his second season with the Batavia Muckdogs. Last season with Batavia, Bolton was a reliable hitter leading the team with a .380 batting average, and an on-base percentage at .473. He recorded 30 hits and 25 RBIs. Currently at Cortland he has a batting average of .667.

Tyler Castrataro is a 5’10 freshman infielder from Mahopac, currently playing at Hofstra University. A talented hitter, he is off to a strong start in his college career, batting .308 with 4 home runs. In high school, Tyler was a standout player, hitting over .400 as both a junior and senior, he was also ranked the third best shortstop in New York State in the 2024 Perfect Game rankings.

Gavin Chandler is a 6’2 left-handed starting pitcher from Bevill State Community College. From Alabaster, AL, Chandler is entering his second season with the Batavia Muckdogs. Last summer, he let the Muckdogs in innings pitched with 42.2 innings recording nine game starts.

George Creighton is a 5’10 sophomore left-handed pitcher from Somers, currently attending Lackawanna College. He transferred from the University of Scranton and has continued to develop his skills on the mound. Last summer, he played for the Glen Falls Dragons.

Jay Creighton is a 5’11 first-year right-handed pitcher from Somers, currently attending Lackawanna College. In his first three appearances on the mound, he has made an immediate impact posting scoreless innings and recording four strike outs.

The Muckdogs finished in first place during the regular season for the third season in a row in 2024. Batavia finished with a franchise record .802-win percentage posting an incredible 34-8 record. The record setting season was cut short in the PGCBL Western Conference Championship game as the Muckdogs fell to Elmira.

“Last season we enjoyed so much success on and off the field in the community and I am so grateful and proud of what this team did here in Batavia. I know Skip Martinez can’t wait to get the Muckdogs back on the field in 2025 and bring this city a championship,” said Owner Robbie Nichols.

CAN-USA Sports & the Batavia Muckdogs are excited to welcome a new addition to their staff as Alicia McCarvill will take over as the teams Assistant General Manager. Alicia was hired after completing her internship with CAN-USA Sports property (Elmira Pioneers) last summer. While at SUNY Cortland, she worked in event operations for the Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey teams. For the past year and a half, she has worked in social media and graphic design for 1616, a program founded by two-time Stanely Cup Champion Andrew Ladd and his wife Brandy that focuses on mental and physical health in youth hockey.

