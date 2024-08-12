Muckdogs celebrated season with parades, charity events and special guests

Press Release:

The Batavia Muckdogs had an amazing season on the field, finishing first place overall in the West Division, and another amazing year off the field.

The Muckdogs kicked off the season walking in the annual Batavia Memorial Day Parade during training camp. Players & coaches visited local schools as well.

Then the day before the season started the Muckdogs hosted a special meet & greet at Eli Fish Brewing, where season ticket holders met the Muckdogs.

As the season kicked off the Muckdogs hosted over 500 youth baseball & softball buddies during the year playing catch pre-game before games at Dwyer Stadium.

The Muckdogs hosted the Challenger Division Baseball for an incredible day as player & coach buddies, assisting players with physical and intellectual challenges throughout the day. Dwyer Stadium along with Muckdogs staff and players hosted baseball training camps as well, throughout the season.

The Batavia Muckdogs teamed up with over 21 non-profits or charity organizations helping spread awareness and raise funds for their causes. On Friday, July 21, the Muckdogs hosted Strike-Out Cancer Night in partnership with Wilmot Cancer Institute.

On July 6 the Muckdogs hosted Military Appreciation Night with all veterans receiving free entry.

Thursday, July 18 the Muckdogs and Stop DWI teamed up to educate over 500 youth fans on driver safety.

Then the Muckdogs closed out the regular season on July 28 collecting donations for the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

Throughout the year the Muckdogs shared some great community programs with their Katie’s Star Memorial Fund Night (assisting in organ donor recovery), Live Like Levi (St. Joseph’s Schools), and First Responder Recognition (Honoring Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello).

Dwyer Stadium had some amazing visitors this season as well too. Buffalo Bills current rookie Guard Keaton Bills threw out a first pitch. Savannah Banana’s dancing first baseman Maceo Harris entertained fans at a game in June. In honor of the 2024 Olympics Jana Kolukanova 2x Olympian in swimming (sprint freestyle) representing Estonia came for a special appearance & first pitch as well. The Muckdogs also honored their baseball past hosting Batavia Clippers night with original 1939 Batavia Clipper Samuel “Sam” Dretto son throwing out the first pitch.

Dwyer Stadium will host several events before closing for the summer. Saturday August 10 Casella will have a company picnic & kickball game. Sunday August 25 the annual Battle of the Badges – Charity Softball Game (City of Batavia Police vs City of Batavia Fire). Then on Saturday October 19 Muckdogs Trick or Treat makes it’s return for the 4th straight year, a free event for the children of our community.

The Batavia Muckdogs would like to thank their great community for all the support and are honored to keep the Batavia Muckdogs strong in our community. 2025 season tickets are on sale now starting as low as $99. If you are looking for tickets or to sponsor one of the upcoming events email General Manager (Marc Witt) mwitt.canusa@gmail.com.