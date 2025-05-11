Muckdogs unveil 2025 promo schedule featuring fireworks, giveaways, theme nights, and fan favorites

Press Release:

The Batavia Muckdogs have officially released their 2025 promotional night schedule. This season the Muckdogs will have four fireworks shows- May 31, June 14, July 3, and 26, $1 Hotdog & $2 Beer Night return, various giveaways, and some new in-game promotions as well!

This season, fireworks shows will be sponsored by Graham Corporation and Turnbull Heating & Air (Saturday, May 30), O-AT-KA Milk Products and Tompkins Bank (Saturday, June 14), Batavia Downs and Rochester Regional Health (Thursday, July 3), and HP Hood and Oak Orchard Health (Saturday, July 26).

The Helicopter Candy Drop (sponsored by Pete Zeliff) will make a return on Saturday, June 7 vs Geneva. Bark in the Park (bring your dogs to the game!) and No Farms No Food Night (a night highlighting agriculture in our community presented by

Alleghany Farm Services) makes their return to Dwyer Stadium.

The Muckdogs have also teamed up with local community leaders as well as this season will feature a YMCA Night (Genesee County), Military Appreciation Night (Presented by Geico – Local Batavia Office), Strike out Cancer Night (in partnership with Wilmot Cancer Institute), Stop DWI Night, and the regular season ends with a pet food drive on Saturday July 27 vs Jamestown. The full schedule is available at www.canusamuckdogs.com.

This season will also feature some new in game promotions as well. Making a return is the Tully’s hitman of the game as fans will earn a coupon to Tully’s if the player selected gets a hit. Dewey the dog will have a new “home” this season as Perry Veterinary Clinic sponsor the Muckdogs Mascot. Also, brand new this season if the Muckdogs win you win (a free hamburger) courtesy of the Burger King. For full list of fan experiences & promotions visit www.canusamuckdogs.com.

The Muckdogs opening weekend is set for Saturday May 31 at 6:30 p.m. vs the Elmira Pioneers with post-game fireworks and then back Sunday June 1 at 4:05 p.m. vs the Jamestown Tarp Skunks with meet the team night. Season tickets are on sale starting at just $99. 585-524-2260 or visit www.canusamuckdogs.com for special promotions, season tickets, or group information. See you at Dwyer Stadium this summer.