Multiple events to take place during the Salvation Army's celebration of Christmas in July

Press Release:

As part of The Salvation Army of Batavia’s Christmas in July celebration, several events are planned throughout the summer to highlight and benefit The Salvation Army’s programs and services in Genesee County.

These events include a Red Kettle Christmas in July fundraiser, Salvation Army night at a Batavia Muckdogs game on July 20, a chicken barbeque in August, back-to-school supply and hygiene product donation drives, and more.

“We have seen a steady increase in families and individuals coming to The Salvation Army for assistance as the cost of living continues to have the biggest impact on those already struggling,” said Captain Bradley Moore of The Salvation Army of Batavia. “With so many new community members coming to us for help, our dollars are being stretched thin.”

Throughout the year, The Salvation Army of Batavia helps more than 10,314 families and individuals through its food pantry, emergency assistance program, Christmas and toy assistance programs, and youth and senior programs.

“Donations from these summer events stay in our community and will help us to continue our vital programs and services throughout the year to help those most in need in Batavia and Genesee County,” Captain Moore added.

Donations to The Salvation Army of Batavia can be made at any of these upcoming events. Online donations can be made by texting TSABatavia to 31333 or by visiting https://give.salvationarmy.org/Batavia2024. Cash or checks can be dropped off, or mailed to, The Salvation Army of Batavia, 529 East Main Street, Batavia.