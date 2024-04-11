Multiple Genesee County highway projects to begin Monday

Press Release:

Over the upcoming months, the Genesee County Highway Department will undertake multiple projects across the county that will temporarily impact local travel routes.

Fargo Road Bridge:

A bridge replacement project will begin on April 18 in Bethany, to upgrade the current bridge on Fargo Road over Black Creek near Route 63 and Little Canada Extension. The bridge will be closed during construction, with a designated detour in place. Construction is expected to continue until the end of August.

Oak Orchard Road Bridge:

The Oak Orchard Road Bridge over Oak Orchard Creek in Elba will be closed starting April 15 for a superstructure replacement. The bridge will be closed during construction, with a designated detour in place. Once completed, the bridge will reopen for full legal loads. Construction is expected to continue until approximately June 1.

Junction Road Bridge:

Junction Road between Covell Road and Hartwell Road in Pavilion will be closed to all traffic during working hours (typically 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Monday through Friday, starting on Monday, April 15 for a bridge repair. The project is expected to be completed by the end of April depending on the weather.

Perry Road Paved Shoulders Installation:

Perry Road in Pavilion will undergo shoulder paving starting April 15. The road will be closed during work hours (usually 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Monday to Friday, but local residents and emergency vehicles will have access. Work zones will change daily, starting between Route 19 and Route 20. This project extends from Route 19 in the north to Route 63 in the south and is expected to finish, weather permitting, by the end of April.

Residents and commuters are advised to plan alternate routes and expect temporary inconveniences during these construction periods.