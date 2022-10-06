October 6, 2022 - 1:33am
Museum Quilt Guild to host annual show in Alexander on Oct. 14 and 15
posted by Press Release in Museum Quilt Guild, Alexander, news.
Press release:
The Museum Quilt Guild of Batavia will present their biennial show, “Stitches in Time”, on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be more than 150 quilts displayed at the Alexander Fireman’s Recreation Hall, 10708 Alexander Road (Rt 98), Alexander.
In addition, there will be vendors, demonstrations, a silent auction, a boutique and a basket raffle.
Admission is $5; children under 10 are free.
For more information, contact Elaine (585) 880-0456 or visit our website at www.themuseumquiltguild.com
Photo: Submitted photo. Best of show quilt from 2018
Recent comments