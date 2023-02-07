Museum Quilt Guild's annual challenge show on display at Richmond

Press release:

The Richmond Library Gallery Room is hosting the Museum Quilt Guild's annual challenge show. It is on display now through February 28, 2023.

Their "I Thought I Would Never..." 2023 contest challenged members to try using uncommon fabrics such as denim and silk and new techniques such as printing from a fish, to revisiting old ideas like embroidery or finally finishing a project started years ago, to unexpected experiences such as visiting the Pacific Ocean, discovering Hallmark holiday movies or having a vintage Singer featherweight sewing machine. Two pieces even explore trying to get in touch with one's creativity during the early days of the covid pandemic.

Also displayed are some of the 2021 Red and White challenge quilts current members had made, which weren't able to be displayed at the library during MQG's usual February time slot in 2021 due to covid restrictions at that time. Red and white quilts are a traditional quilting theme that goes as far back as the colonial period in America. Red and white quilts are also reminiscent of Valentine's Day and the cheeriness that their color brings to our usual dark and gloomy February weather.

Museum Quilt Guild began at the Holland Land Office in 1979 and is where guild meetings were for many years, until there were so many new members and interest that the Batavia VA is their new meeting place. Themed guild challenges go back to 1990, and the earlier challenge shows were held at HLOM until Richmond Library graciously welcomed the shows as one of their many artist shows held throughout the year. The themes have ranged from traditional techniques to concepts such as Carnival, Architecture and Modern Solids, and the chosen challenge theme for 2024 will be Music.

The public is invited to vote for their favorites with a Viewer's Choice ballot for both the 2023 and 2021 challenge groupings, and guild members also vote for the favorites for various techniques. The two challenges will be on opposite walls, and there will be a different colored ballot and different ID system for each to make voting easier. Member ballots will be pink for the Red and White challenge and green for the "I Thought I Would Never..." challenge; one will use numbers and the other letters to avoid confusion! There will also be 2 different colors of Viewer's Choice ballots for the public to choose their favorites. Voting continues throughout the month, with winners announced at the March Museum Quilt guild meeting.

The quilters gather at the VA every 3rd Saturday of each month, weather permitting, at 9:30 a.m. with various speakers, workshops, community service activities and "show and tell" of new quilts members are making. Guests may come to visit and check out the guild, and new members are always welcomed, with current annual dues at $20.00. For more information, contact Martha Lorshbaugh, MQG President at [email protected]. You can also check out the guild's activities online at www.themuseumquiltguild.com, museumquiltguild.blogspot.com, or on Facebook at Museum Quilt Guild.