Music, fireworks, balloon drop and more to ring in 2025 at Batavia Downs

Press Release:

Batavia Downs President and CEO Byron Brown reminds New Year's Eve revelers that Batavia Downs has a full line-up of free activities to ring in the new year that includes music, fireworks and a balloon drop.

The night starts with DJ Eddie Woo live inside 34 Rush at 8 p.m. that includes music and dancing, and is free and open to the public.

That will be followed by a live Fireworks show, by Youngs Explosives of Rochester, that will start at 10:30 p.m. on the outdoor track area. Patrons can view the fireworks show from the enclosed second floor grandstand area.

And then at the stroke of midnight, a balloon drop inside 34 Rush to celebrate the start of 2025.

Batavia Downs President and CEO said, "Batavia Downs has become a destination spot not just in Genesee County but in Western New York. With all we have to offer from almost a thousand gaming machines, a fabulous hotel, great

dining options and of course live racing, that’s why people love coming here. And Batavia Downs will be the place to be on New Year's Eve with shows, restaurants, fireworks and much more."

And the action continues at Batavia Downs in 2025 with the start of the Live Winter Racing Season on Monday, January 6th. Racing will be Mondays and Thursdays until February 24th with post time at 3 p.m.