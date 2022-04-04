National Health Week highlights ways to live a healthier life

Press release:

April 4-10, 2022 is National Public Health Week (NPHW) and this year’s theme is “Public Health is Where You Are”. “National Public Health Week is a great opportunity to raise awareness about what public health is,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “This week is used to help educate and highlight the issues that are important to improving the health of individuals, our community and our nation.”

This year, there are daily themes for National Public Health Week and although these are complex issues, there are still small things that you can do to help the health of individuals and our community.

Monday, April 4th – Racism: A Public Health Crisis Racial inequities in health care, income, housing, education and many other factors have become more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. These inequities impact the health and well-being of community residents. We encourage you to start conversations about health equity and have an open dialogue about how biases and inequities contribute to health disparities in our community.

Tuesday, April 5th – Public Health Workforce: Essential to our Future The public health workforce is essential to our future! Thank a Public Health Professional for all the work that they have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but also what they will continue to do in the future to help the health of our community.

Wednesday, April 6th – Community: Collaboration and Resilience Come together as a community to improve housing, education, food, transportation and the environment. Share your voice and opinions about the health of your community by completing the Community Health Assessment survey. You can access the survey by visiting the following links: English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GOWCHA2022English Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GOWCHA2022Spanish You can also make an impact by joining a community garden, donating food to a local food pantry, or volunteering at a local food distribution event.

Thursday, April 7th – World Health Day: Health is a Human Right Celebrate World Health Day by protecting our planet and our health. Even doing small things such as walking or cycling to work, buying your groceries from local producers, recycling and buying less plastic can make a difference.

Friday, April 8th – Accessibility: Closing the Health Equity Gap While there are public health resources available where we live, some barriers can make it hard for people to access and use these resources. These barriers could be physical, mental, financial, or cultural. Advocate for your neighbors and engage your local leaders to support health equity in our community.

Saturday, April 9th – Climate Change: Taking Action for Equity Understanding and addressing climate change is critical to protecting human health and the environment. By working together, we can lessen the impacts of climate change by making choices that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Small things such as using water efficiently, buying used items, reusing or repurposing items, and reducing your food waste can all make a difference.

Sunday, April 10th – Mental Wellness: Redefining the Meaning of Health Each year, one in five American will experience mental illness. To improve your mental health, eat a well-balanced diet, engage in physical activity such as walking or hiking, participate in activities you enjoy and connect with others. Seeking help from a mental health professional is a sign of strength, not a weakness. If you are struggling with depression, contact a mental health provider or call Care + Crisis Helpline at 585-283-5200, or text 741741.



GO Health hopes that you will help celebrate National Public Health Week by participating in some of the ideas described above to help make our community healthier, stronger and safer. By working together, we can build a healthier community and help everyone in Genesee and Orleans Counties live a healthier life.