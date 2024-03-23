National Vietnam War veterans recognition day ceremony March 29 in Le Roy

Press Release:
Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion will observe the National Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony on Friday, March 29. The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at the Post #576 Veteran’s Memorial Park (flagpole), 53 West Main Street, Le Roy.
As part of the ceremony, we will again remember the memory of three area servicemen who gave the ultimate sacrifice:
- Gary Scott
- Harry VanAlst
- George Fry
After a brief program, all are invited to the Post for coffee and refreshments.
About the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day:
- On March 29, Americans will come together to commemorate the service and sacrifices made by the nearly 3 million service members who served in Vietnam.
- In 2012, President Barack Obama signed a presidential proclamation, designating March 29 as the annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day The signing of the proclamation marked the 50th anniversary of the departure of the last American troops from Vietnam - March 29, 1973.
- Only U.S. embassy personnel and support staff remained in South Vietnam until the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975 More than 58,000 Americans were killed and many thousands more were wounded and injured or determined to be missing.