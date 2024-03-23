National Vietnam War veterans recognition day ceremony March 29 in Le Roy

Press Release:

Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion will observe the National Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony on Friday, March 29. The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at the Post #576 Veteran’s Memorial Park (flagpole), 53 West Main Street, Le Roy.

As part of the ceremony, we will again remember the memory of three area servicemen who gave the ultimate sacrifice:

Gary Scott

Harry VanAlst

George Fry

After a brief program, all are invited to the Post for coffee and refreshments.

About the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day: