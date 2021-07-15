ND's tournament by the numbers: 144 golfers, 17 tennis players, four bocce teams, beaucoup bucks, many thanks

Top photo: Four members of the Sutherland Family at the 24th annual ND Foundation Golf, Tennis and Bocce Tournament June 13.

Submitted photos and press release:

This year's 24th annual Notre Dame Foundation Golf, Tennis and Bocce Tournament was held on Sunday, June 13. The golf portion of this year’s tournament was held at the beautiful 27-hole Terry Hills Golf Course and Banquet Facility in Batavia. The tennis competition took place on the newly refurbished tennis courts at Batavia Senior High School and the bocce competition was held at the adjoining MacArthur Park.

A great time was reportedly had by all in attendance on this sun-filled, rain-free Western New York afternoon!

A total of 144 golfers [a record 36 foursomes!], 17 tennis players and four Bocce teams participated in this year's successful annual event, the proceeds of which will be used to help prospective ND families with the tuition costs of a quality, private Catholic high school education.

A big word of thanks goes out to all alumni and friends of Notre Dame who either:

Participated in one of our events or made donations to support our annual fundraiser;

Served as a major event sponsors

-- Blue and Gold level [$3,500] -- Skyworks -- Jerry Reinhart Jr.

-- Shamrock level [$2,500] -- Lynn and Tom Houseknecht/Crickler/MTE

-- Donald L. Bausch ('60) Corporate level [$1,000] -- Russ Marchese, ('73) DDS

-- Jerry and Carm Pellegrino Reinhart ('69)

-- Reinhart, Clark, Patterson, Lee Architects and Engineers

-- DelPlato ('64) Casey ('10) Law Firm

-- Sunny Hill and Thunderhart/Kevin Smith ('87)

-- T.F. Brown's Restaurant/ Mancuso Real Estate/Rick Mancuso ('76)

-- Friends of Our Lady [$500] -- Freed Maxick CPA

Sponsored our annual event as one of this year’s 53 T-sign sponsors !

! Sanzo Beverage and C.H. Wright Beverage Distributors

***A special word of thanks goes out to Tournament Chairperson Jim Sutherland (’86), ND Advancement Office coordinator Kate Edwards, and ND Special Events coordinator Kathy Antinore for the key roles they played in helping to coordinate this year's overall event.***

Special recognition also goes out to:

Batavia CSD Athletic Director Mike Bromley and the Batavia City School District for the continued use of their newly refurbished tennis courts;

The City of Batavia Parks Department for the use of MacArthur Park for our bocce tournament;

Terry Hills Director of Golf Casey Brown, and General Manager Danielle Rotondo, and owner Nick Rotondo for their expertise and assistance on the day of the event at the golf course.

2021 Tournament Dedication -- Bill Sutherland ('67)

On behalf of this year's tournament Committee, Chairperson Jim Sutherland presented his brother Bill's wife, Melanie, and her ND grad children Billy Sutherland ('96) and Jennifer Sutherland ('00) Forsyth with a commemorative plaque in appreciation for Coach Sutherland's longtime support of ND and our annual Golf, Tennis and Bocce Tournament.

The plaque read:

"To the family of Coach Bill Sutherland . . . With genuine love and gratitude from the thousands of students, athletes and co-workers that he touched during his long and storied tenure at Notre Dame. The 2021 ND Golf, Tennis and Bocce tournament is held in his honor. June 13, 2021."

2021Award Winners

Winning teams/individuals for this year’s golf and tennis competition were as follows:

Golf

First Place Overall Non-ND Foursome [18 under par 54] -- West Herr: Lionel Rhim, Brian Cline, Tom Hungerford and Donnell Holloway.

Second Place Overall Non-ND Foursome [13 under par 69] – Joe Flynn ('68), Dennis Buckley, Matt Buckley and Tim Sprague.

First Place ND Alumni Cup Foursome – Sanzo Beverage [17 under par 55] -- 2nd year in a row!: Zach Goodsell (‘05), Bobby Martin (’04), Cam McDonald (‘10) and Arron “Red” McDonald (’13).

First Place Womens' Foursome [-2 under par 70] -- Karen Green, Seana Logsdon, Sharon Fisher and Sue Penepent

Putting Contest sponsored by C.H. Wright: Chad LaCivita

Closest to the Pin -- Males – Jack Chmielowiec; Females – Sally Barie

Longest Drives – Males – Mikey Rapone ('02); Females – Katelyn Ferris

Tennis

First Place Singles: Diane Bonarigo

Second Place Doubles: Karen Tomm ('81) Hughes and Pavlo Huda

Second Place Doubles: Gary May and Mike Teresi ('08)

Bocce

First Place Team: Pat and Maria Robusto

Second Place Team: Annie Lawrence and Diane Fiorentino

2021Tournament Committee Membership

This year’s Committee did an amazing job organizing this year’s tournament under the trying COVID-19 conditions, which we were all forced to experience. Zoom meetings were held on a regular biweekly basis in order to coordinate what turned out to be a very successful outing!

Chairpersons for this year's 24th Annual ND Foundation fundraiser included:

Overall Tournament and Golf Chair: Jim Sutherland (’86)

Tennis Chairperson: ND Board of Trustee Member Carm Pellegrino Reinhart ('69)

Bocce Chairperson: Charlie Messina ('62) with assistance from Mike Del Plato ('64)

Additional 2021Tournament Committee members included: ND Advancement coordinator Kate Edwards, ND Special Events coordinator Kathy Antinore, ND Principal Wade Bianco, and ND grads Jim Fanara (‘94), Jeremy Warner (’00), Connor Logsdon ('16) and Joe Scanlan, Ed.D. (’65).

Our 2021Tournament Committee would also like to recognize this year’s non-Committee volunteers: Brandi Fanara, Krista Fisher, Maria Fitzpatrick, Melanie Sutherland and Sarah Welker and ND employees Shannon Plath and Lorie Fix for a job well done, as well as extending a thank you to longtime ND faculty member Father Dick Csizmar [1969 -1994] for attending and saying Grace prior to our meal.

We hope to see everyone back for our 25th Annual ND Foundation Golf, Tennis and Bocce Tournament in 2022! Stay tuned to our ND webpage -- www.ndhsbatavia.com -- and Facebook pages, as well as upcoming ND online newsletters and e-blasts for more information about next year’s event date and location!

Thanks again for your participation in our annual tournament and support of Notre Dame High School’s tuition assistance program for families in need.

Go Irish!