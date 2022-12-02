Neediest Children's Fund makes annual appeal

Press Release

As our world transitions from one of the most beautiful and perfect autumn seasons to the season of stillness and giving, the Twenty-five Neediest Children’sFund, Inc. once again makes its yearly appeal.

For with the help of the people of this good community and beyond, we are able to help students in the Batavia CitySchool District when no other help is available. It is a wonderful andimmeasurable gift to assist a child when their parents do not know from whencetheir help will come.

The ability to assist children, and therefore their parents, began about 1934 when the cost of a tonsillectomy was greater than what many parents could afford. The physicians graciously waived their fee for the surgeries of many children, but the cost of an overnight stay in the hospital proved to be too great for many families.

After all, it was the midst of the Great Depression. The cost was $7.50 for one night hospital stay. The school physician at the time was Dr. Dexter Pierce. It was his aspiration to establish a fund that would help the children of the Batavia City School District, when a need arose that was greater than what their parents could manage.

Thus, nearly 90 years later, we continue to assist those who “fall between the cracks;” the working poor; and those who just have no other means to provide what their child needs. The Twenty-five Neediest Fund, Inc. is also known as the “Quiet Fund” as we only make one annual request. Yet, our fund receives enough money to assist all requests that fall within the scope of our by-laws.

The fund is a true charity as there are no administrative costs. This means that 100 percent of the monies we receive go directly for the benefit of the children. We are able to provide children with a variety of health care services, dental care, vision care and glasses, prescription drugs, counseling, clothing, shoes, sneakers, and additional educational experiences.

As students’ needs are identified by teachers, their school nurse, or school social worker, the concerns are conveyed to Nancy Haitz, R.N., C.P.N.P, Batavia City School District’s Office of the Coordinator of Health Services. Mrs. Haitz then contacts the child’s parents, and if it is determined that they are in need of

assistance, the Quiet Fund steps in to help. The parents select what care is to be provided, and by whom, in order to provide a remedy. The fund committee remains unaware of the identity of the child or parent, so as to preserve the dignity of the family.

The Twenty-five Neediest Fund simply pays the bills without red tape or publicity. Although the initial intent was to assist twenty-five of the most needy children, the fund’s scope is to help whomever needs assistance, with no limit to the number of children helped.

We exist solely on the generosity of others. Anyone interested in contributing to the Quiet Fund may make their check payable to the Twenty-five Neediest Children’s Fund, Inc. to be sent to Nann K. Zorn, 12 River Street, Batavia, NY, 14020.

It is our belief that every gift is a gift of love and is an affirmation that no child should go without. On behalf of the children, and their parents, helped by your generosity and gifts of love, we extend to you a most sincere thank you and warm holiday wishes.

The Twenty-five Neediest Fund, Inc. Committee,

Nann K. Zorn

Nancy Arras

Benjamin J. Bonarigo, Jr., Esq.

Nancy Haitz

Sara Zorn Schroeder

Virginia Tiede