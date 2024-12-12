New AI curriculum launched to prepare students with ‘essential skills’

Press Release:

The School Library Systems Association of New York, in collaboration with leading experts in education and artificial intelligence, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking AI Scope and Sequence. Developed as part of the LibraryReady.AI project, with funding from the Allison-Rosen Foundation, this resource provides a dynamic framework for educators to guide PreK-12 students in understanding and engaging with artificial intelligence technologies.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the world, this curriculum aims to empower students with essential skills in AI literacy, critical thinking, and information seeking practices. It outlines a comprehensive approach across four core strands: Why AI, How AI Works, AI in Society, and AI in Practice. These themes integrate computer science, media literacy, and information fluency, providing a broader approach to the topic. The learning concepts are aligned with New York State educational standards in computer science and library skills. Priority concepts for each grade band offer a way for schools to start exploring AI in the classroom or school library.

Dr. Natalie Bazarova, a project advisor and AI expert from Cornell University, highlights the importance of the initiative:

"As AI becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, it is essential for students to understand how it works, its societal impacts, and how to use AI tools safely and responsibly. These technologies are now a part of our everyday lives, making it important to learn about AI in the context of real-world applications. New tools present both risks and opportunities, and combining AI literacy with critical thinking and information literacy will empower young people to be more adept at using AI technologies in mindful and productive ways."

Curriculum Highlights:

Grade-Specific Concepts: Each grade band, from PreK to high school, explores AI through age-appropriate topics, ranging from recognizing smart tools to critically assessing algorithmic bias.

Ethical Exploration: Students examine key issues, including data privacy, safety, and AI's impact on the workforce and environment.

Real-World Applications: Lessons connect AI learning to tangible examples like chatbots, recommendation systems, and self-driving cars, making abstract concepts relatable.

Future-Focused Learning: Students are encouraged to imagine and evaluate the possible uses of AI, fostering creativity and innovation.

The curriculum's development was made possible in part by the Allison-Rosen Foundation and driven by an interdisciplinary team of educators and AI specialists, including Dr. Bazarova and Dr. Qian Yang of Cornell University.

Project Lead Dr. Christopher Harris, Director of the School Library System for Genesee Valley BOCES, emphasized the program’s transformative potential, stating "This initiative equips educators and librarians with the tools they need to introduce AI literacy effectively. By providing students with the skills to navigate an AI-driven world, we are preparing the next generation to be informed and ethical digital citizens. It is important that schools teach not just with AI, but about AI. We cannot abdicate our responsibility to prepare students for an AI-driven future."