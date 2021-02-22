New at Crossroads House -- a book club with community discussion via Zoom

Press release:

The Crossroads House Book Club is a new initiative in our mission as a comprehensive end-of-life resource in our community.

It is open to anyone and we look forward to serving you!

We will be discussing the first 15 short stories in the book “Dandelions Blooming in the Cracks of Sidewalks,” by Amita Lhamo.

In it, the author describes lessons she learned in difficult situations as a hospice chaplain. Her mix of poetry and storytelling makes this a captivating read!

Our event will take place on Monday, March 22 via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Please RSVP by March 10th to [email protected] and the Zoom meeting instructions will be sent to you as we get closer to the date.

You can pick up a copy of the book on Amazon or from your retailer of choice.

Pull up a cozy chair, snuggle in with the dog or cat, and pour yourself a cup of whatever suits your fancy. We hope you’ll join the Crossroads House family and friends for this event!