New COVID-19 cases today in Genesee County: 17, with nine of all active cases hospitalized

Press release:

New Positives – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received 17 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in Alexander, Batavia, Darien, Elba, Le Roy and Pembroke. The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s. None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Twenty-one of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. Nine of (all) positive individuals are hospitalized.



Orleans County received nine new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Murray and Ridgeway.

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

Three of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

Six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Four of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

Restrictions Currently in Effect (as of Nov. 13)

Bars, restaurants and gyms, as well as any State Liquor Authority-licensed establishment, must close in-person service from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to no more than 10 people.

Faith-based Organizations

Consider continuing or reinstating remote worship due to increased numbers of positive COVID-19 cases to protect your more vulnerable population.

For those who are at risk of complications for COVID-19 or the flu, consider to connect with your house of worship remotely to lessen the risk of contracting COVID-19 or the flu.

If you are sick or experiencing new symptoms, STAY HOME and worship remotely. Don’t share your germs with others.

Time-Distance-Masks-Hands!

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19 you need to rethink any upcoming gatherings. The more time you spend with nonhousehold members, the more at risk of spreading the virus and putting our counties in a micro-cluster which will increase restrictions. Even small gatherings have the potential to have an impact on our hospital systems as we are seeing an increase in hospital admissions and ICU admissions. Limit time with nonhousehold members…Keep at least 6 feet or more…Properly wear a mask/face covering over your nose and mouth…and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or 60-percent alcohol hand sanitizer, as well as sanitizing frequently touched surfaces/items.

Gathering Size

According to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.45, all nonessential gatherings of up to 50 individuals of any size for any reason at venues (celebrations, weddings, or other social events at public facilities or private venues) unless otherwise designated (ex. religious gatherings), are now allowed for those regions in Phase 4.

So long as appropriate social distancing, wearing cloth masks/face coverings over their mouth and nose, and cleaning and disinfection protocol requirements are followed. With the recent uptick of individuals testing positive and the stricter guidance placed by the Governor, it is important to remember that those who plan and host nonessential gatherings (whether at a venue or a private residence) as noted above, can be fined up to $15,000, and/or cause our counties to be considered a micro-cluster which will place the area under stricter restrictions.

Micro-clusters: The initiative will take the most significant action within the cluster (Red Zone), moderate action in the area surrounding the cluster to stop the spread (Orange Zone), and precautionary action in the outlying communities (Yellow Zone). To learn more about the Cluster Action Initiative go to https://forward.ny.gov/ny-forward.