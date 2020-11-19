November 19, 2020 - 4:14pm
New COVID-19 cases today in Genesee County: 20, with eight of all active cases hospitalized
Press release:
New Positives – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alexander, Batavia, Elba, Le Roy, Pembroke and Stafford.
- Four of the new positive individuals are residents at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty-six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Eight of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received three new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion and Barre.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 40s and 50s.
- None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- "We are saddened to report that one of our county residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 (over 65 years of age) who lived in the community, has passed away. Due to privacy issues, we are not releasing further details about this individual. We would like to express our sincerest sympathy for this individual’s family and friends.”