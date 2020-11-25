New COVID-19 cases today in Genesee County: 34, and 16 of all positives cases are hospitalized
Press release:
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, both Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26th & 27th. We will not be updating the websites or the maps on these days and over the weekend. Our next update will be Monday afternoon to include data from today after 2 p.m. until Monday afternoon.
Many of our staff will be working to handle investigations and quarantine related issues. We hope you have a safe, healthy and Happy Thanksgiving.
Over this weekend, we can’t stress enough the importance to limit time with non-household members. Continue to do your best to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the flu by frequently washing/sanitizing your hands, wear a mask/face-covering over your mouth and nose when out in public and keep at least 6 feet from non-household members.
If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance.
New Positives – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received 34 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield, Pembroke and Stafford.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Eight of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Fourteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Sixteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
-
- Orleans County received 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside Albion, Gaines, Clarendon, Murray, Ridgeway and Shelby.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
- None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.