New COVID-19 cases today in Genesee County: 34, and 16 of all positives cases are hospitalized

Press release:

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, both Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26th & 27th. We will not be updating the websites or the maps on these days and over the weekend. Our next update will be Monday afternoon to include data from today after 2 p.m. until Monday afternoon.

Many of our staff will be working to handle investigations and quarantine related issues. We hope you have a safe, healthy and Happy Thanksgiving.

Over this weekend, we can’t stress enough the importance to limit time with non-household members. Continue to do your best to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the flu by frequently washing/sanitizing your hands, wear a mask/face-covering over your mouth and nose when out in public and keep at least 6 feet from non-household members.

If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance.

New Positives – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received 34 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield, Pembroke and Stafford. The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Eight of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Fourteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. Sixteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County received 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside Albion, Gaines, Clarendon, Murray, Ridgeway and Shelby.

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

Four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.