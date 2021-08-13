New dads need changing tables in their restrooms, too

Press release:

Do you know a dad that has been in a public place with their baby and is unable to find a changing table inside the men’s restroom? Changing table inequalities have been in existence for years. In 2018, they came to the forefront when a father from Florida posted a picture on social media showing that he had to squat and change his son’s diapers on his lap because there wasn’t a changing table available in the men’s restroom.

A nationwide survey found that 9 out of 10 dads have gone into a public restroom unable to find a changing table. As a result, Pampers created the “Love the Change” campaign to provide changing tables to businesses and not-for-profits across the United States to install in men’s restrooms. Pampers has already donated 3,557 changing tables, but they are pledging to donate 1,000 more by the end of 2021.

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) are collaborating with Pampers to identify local businesses and not-for-profits throughout Genesee and Orleans Counties that would be interested in receiving a changing table for their men’s restroom. This is 100% free of charge and the only requirement is that businesses install their own changing table.

If you are a not-for-profit or business owner that is interested in receiving a changing table for your men’s room, please contact the Genesee County Health Department by calling 585-344-2580 ext. 5578 or emailing [email protected].