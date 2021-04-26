New daily intercity bus service links Batavia en route to New York City starting May 12

Press release:

OurBus announced today a new cooperation with family-owned transportation company Niagara Scenic Tours to offer daily intercity bus service linking Batavia with seven cities in New York and one in Pennsylvania. The route goes through Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Batavia, Geneseo, Corning, Elmira, and in Pennsylvania -- Sayre, en route to New York City, starting May 12.

Also, passengers can make connections to points all across New York and New Jersey with stops at the Greater Binghamton Transportation Center in Binghamton and Bridge Plaza in Fort Lee, N.J.

OurBus’ technology and service empowers bus companies and local communities alike to increase regional transportation options, connecting people to jobs, medical appointments, and education in larger cities.

Niagara Scenic Tours’ high-end, charter-style motorcoaches will be used on the route, equipped with wifi, power outlets, and overhead storage. Passengers can book rides instantly, track the bus in real time, and rest assured with the best customer service in the industry, as reflected in OurBus’ 4.4/5 star rating from more than 8,000 riders.

“OurBus believes that movement is essential to human nature. And as people get vaccinated, they can finally travel to see their friends and family,” commented OurBus cofounder Axel Hellman. “This route will help people see those familiar faces as well as get back to work and school.”

Tickets are sold on OurBus.com or on the OurBus App, eliminating the hassles of buying paper tickets. OurBus rides can be cancelled or rescheduled without fees. Fares to New York start at $45, and vary based on demand. Rates for shorter trips to points within Western New York are as little as $7.

Starting May 12, buses to New York City depart daily from the Citgo station on Park Road in Batavia at 7:30 a.m.

“Our company has been serving the region for over 45 years with our charter and tour services," said Niagara Scenic Tours’ Vice President Hadley Bos-Fisher. "We are thrilled to offer a daily, express bus route to meet the transportation needs of our community.”

CDC guidelines for travel are in place, including enhanced cleaning procedures. Hand sanitizer is available on the bus, and passengers must wear a mask covering the mouth and nose at all times.

About OurBus

Rally and OurBus together represent the leading marketplace for regional travel in the US. Founded in 2016, OurBus has a network of intercity services that connect 100+ locations. With their customer-first approach they disrupt the legacy incumbent companies and grow the intercity transportation market. Search schedules and buy tickets at ourbus.com or the app. OurBus does not own or operate any buses, and employs no drivers or mechanics. Access brand guidelines, logos and media files here.

NIAGARA SCENIC TOURS, a locally owned and operated business, offers the personal touch that differentiates us from the competition. We have been serving the Western New York community and beyond for more than 45 years. Today, the company services transportation and travel needs throughout the greater Western New York area including the Greater Buffalo/Niagara region, Greater Rochester area, as well as Olean and Southern Tier New York State and Northwest Pennsylvania.