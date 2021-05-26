New dispute settlement panel with Canada to address failure to provide U.S. dairy producers with fair access

Press release:

After first raising concerns about Canada’s allocation of tariff-rate quotas for U.S. exports of dairy products in June and again in September of last year, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer applauded the U.S. Trade Representative’s decision to pursue additional enforcement action with Canada over their tariff-rate quota allocations that run counter to the country’s United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) commitments:

Senator Schumer said, “Our hard-working dairy farmers have been squeezed by the double whammy of the COVID crisis and by Canada’s failure to provide U.S. dairy producers with fair market access, as agreed to under USMCA.

"I am pleased with today’s announcement that the U.S. has established a dispute settlement panel with Canada under USMCA over their tariff-rate quota allocations.

"This is a necessary step to ensuing that the Upstate New York dairy industry fully benefits from the USMCA provisions intended to expand market access opportunities.

"We must continue to hold Canada accountable and ensure fair and equal trading practices to help New York’s dairy farmers milk profits that will help them recover from the huge losses during the pandemic.”