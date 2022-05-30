New district maps, political issues on tap for GOP Women's breakfast on June 4

Press Release:

The Genesee County Women’s Republican Club is hosting their Annual Spring Breakfast on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The breakfast will be at LeRoy Country Club starting at 10 am. The cost is $25. Reservations and payments may be made to:

GCWRC

PO Box 672

Stafford, NY 14143

Venmo also accepted at: @GCWRC

Questions may be sent to: [email protected]

The guest speakers include Senator George Borrello, the next state senator for this area. Assemblyman Steve Hawley will be attending. This is a great opportunity to hear about the new district maps and what the changes mean for our concerns and representation at the state and national levels.