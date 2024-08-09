New exhibit celebrates local artist Don Carmichael's legacy at HLOM

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce its latest exhibit, “Don Carmichael: Ink in History.” The exhibit will open on Tuesday, August 13 and will be on display through December. “Don Carmichael: Inked in History” features over 50 pieces of artwork from Don Carmichael in various mediums from throughout his life. The works come from the museum’s collections alongside others loaned from Carmichael’s friends and family.

The exhibit can be seen during the museum’s normal operating hours of Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Don Carmichael (1926-2005) was one of the most iconic artists from Genesee County in the 20th century and continues to grace the walls of homes and businesses across the County. Locally known for his famous pen-and-ink sketches, called “Memories of Historic Batavia.”

Don Carmichael captured the historic essence Batavia and Genesee County offered, and many have loved them ever since and have proudly displayed them in their homes and offices. Luckily, Carmichael sketched dozens of the landmark structures before Urban Renewal tore them down in the 1970s, or he captured the structures through old photographs. Carmichael stated, “I’m fond of Batavia and Batavia history, it’s rapidly disappearing, so I decided to record it for posterity.” Before his iconic pen-and-ink drawings, Carmichael played a major role in the community by being the Director of advertising at The Daily News, Where he worked for over 30 years.