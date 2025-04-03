New location for Little Free Pantry at the Hemp Lodge in downtown Batavia

Press Release:

The Hemp Lodge is proud to announce a new partnership with the Little Free Pantry, bringing a community mini-fridge to our location at 10 City Centre. This initiative expands access to fresh, nutritious food for those in need, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the health and wellness of our community.

Through this collaboration, the Little Free Pantry will provide a selection of food at The Hemp Lodge, including fresh sandwiches, fruit, locally grown organic produce, and shelf-stable goods. In addition, we will offer hot coffee and tea to anyone who stops by.

At The Hemp Lodge, we believe in uplifting our community by supporting initiatives that promote well-being,” said Dalton Lamay, co-owner of The Hemp Lodge. “By providing an additional location for the Little Free Pantry, we are ensuring that more people have access to nutritious food when they need it.”

Community members in need are welcome to visit The Hemp Lodge Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to access the mini-fridge and pantry items.