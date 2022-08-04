New members sought for Youth Court

Press release:

Calling all 8-11th graders, the Genesee County Youth Court is recruiting new members! Youth Court is a voluntary alternative for young people who face disciplinary action through school or law enforcement. Youth who are referred admit to the charge and appear before a court of their peers. Three youth judges listen to both sides of the issue and determine an appropriate disposition. The goal of youth court is to improve youth citizenship skills and decrease problematic behavior.

Youth Court members learn about the judicial process & law enforcement; develop group decision-making, leadership and public speaking skills; participate in all roles of the courtroom: judge, prosecution, defense, and bailiff.

Genesee County 8-11th graders who are interested can go online to download an application from the website https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/youthbureau/youthcourt.php . Applications are due by August 12th. Interviews of potential candidates will take place in August and September with the training to begin in October.

For more information on the Genesee County Youth Court, please contact Chelsea Elliott at the Genesee County Youth Bureau, 344-3960.