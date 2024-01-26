New name to align with mission for Arc GLOW golf tournament

Press Release:

Arc GLOW has chosen a new name for the 48th annual event held at Terry Hills Golf Course.

GLOW Abili-TEES Golf & Bocce Tournament.

“The new name aligns with Arc GLOW’s mission of focusing on the abilities of individuals served by Arc GLOW while adding a twist to the word “Abili-TEES” as it relates to the game of golf,” said Ed Carney, chairman of the GLOW Abili-TEES Golf & Bocce Tournament committee.

It was chosen after a staff naming contest was held.

“The individuals who Arc GLOW serve have a lot of talent; we want to highlight that at this tournament while raising money so we can further help empower and support them,” said Lisa Bors, public relations director for Arc GLOW.

This year it will be held on Monday, July 15 at Terry Hills Golf Course, located at 5122 Clinton Street Road in Batavia.

Along with enhanced sponsorship opportunities, Arc GLOW has reduced the golf fee to $135 and bocce to $60 for the tournament. To reserve a spot, e-mail Sandy Konfederath at SKonfederath@ArcGLOW.org or (585) 343-1123 ext. 1715.

Keep your eyes peeled for further information on the Arc GLOW Facebook page and website, and save the date to be sure to help empower and support people of all ages with a broad spectrum of emotional, intellectual, and developmental disabilities.