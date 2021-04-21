New service in Genesee County helps older adults 55+ navigate health care and in-home support

Press release:

A new service for people 55 and older is available in Genesee County. Lifespan’s Community Care Connections service helps older adults navigate health care and supports at home.

Our LPN nurses meet patients at medical appointments, communicate with doctors’ offices and ensure the correct medications are being taken at home. Our social workers also help connect older adults to help at home and governmental benefits.

Ask your doctor about a referral to Community Care Connections or call (585) 287-6395 for more information.

Lifespan is a regional nonprofit based in Rochester dedicated to providing information, guidance and services that help older adults take on the challenges of longer life. Learn more about Lifespan at www.lifespanrochester.org.