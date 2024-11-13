New York State Sheriffs’ Institute announces 2024 scholarship award winner

Press Release:

The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute provides a $500 scholarship to one student majoring in Criminal Justice, Police Science, or a similar program from each community college in New York State, and SUNY Canton, each year.

This year, Colton Tarbell, who is currently enrolled in Criminal Justice at Genesee Community College was nominated by the college’s Criminal Justice faculty.

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr., Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur, and Chief Deputy Joseph M. Graff presented Colton with a $500.00 check to be used to further his Criminal Justice education, along with a scholarship certificate from the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute.