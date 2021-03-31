Newly appointed Sheriff's deputy is Darien resident with eight years of public safety experience

Submitted photo and press release:

Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. announces the appointment of Deputy Sheriff Kyle J. Tower.

Deputy Tower recently completed the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office field training program and is assigned to the road patrol division.

Deputy Tower brings over eight years of public safety experience to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to being previously employed as a Police Officer with the Rochester Police Department, Deputy Tower also has held the positions of jailor recruit with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Police Officer with the Chesterfield Police Department in Virginia, and EMT with the Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance and Rural Metro Medical Services.

Deputy Tower currently resides in Darien.

He received an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Erie County Community College and is a 2006 high school graduate from Cleveland Hill School in Cheektowaga.