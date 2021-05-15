Next Saturday morning St. Paul Lutheran School holds annual auction

Photo and information from Cindy Canale:



Above, St. Paul Lutheran School Board members and students display some of the items to be auctioned Saturday, May 22.

Browsing for the annual auction will begin at 10:30 a.m.; bidding starts at 11 under the big tent in the St. Paul parking lot, 31 Washington Ave., Batavia.

Bring your own chair. Food trucks available. Proceeds benefit the school.