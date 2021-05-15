Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 15, 2021 - 12:11pm

Next Saturday morning St. Paul Lutheran School holds annual auction

posted by Press Release in st. paul lutheran school, auction, Announcements.

Photo and information from Cindy Canale:
 

Above, St. Paul Lutheran School Board members and students display some of the items to be auctioned Saturday, May 22.

Browsing for the annual auction will begin at 10:30 a.m.; bidding starts at 11 under the big tent in the St. Paul parking lot, 31 Washington Ave., Batavia.

Bring your own chair. Food trucks available. Proceeds benefit the school.

Comments

Calendar

May 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button