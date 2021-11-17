Nik and the Nice Guys to play GCC Foundation's Encore 2021 on Dec. 4

Press release:

The snow has started to show up, that means, it is time to Put on the Ritz! Tickets are on sale now at www.gccfoundationinc.org/encore for the Genesee Community College Foundation's 2021 Encore celebration! This pop back to the roaring twenties will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the Richard C. Call Arena at GCC in Batavia.

With the help of presenting sponsor, Tompkins Financial Corporation, Encore co-chairs John and Cathy Witkowski have prepared a fun and festive throwback to the roaring twenties full of great food by the Mansard Inn and music by "Nik and the Nice Guys."

"The entire Encore committee is very grateful for the generosity of our sponsors this year," said Jennifer Wakefield director of Development and Alumni Affairs. "Their commitment to this event shows the value they place on student scholarships, and the future of our communities. This year in addition to great folks at Tompkins Financial, we are pleased to be working with Five Star Bank as the Speakeasy Lounge Sponsor, Oliver's Candies as the Cotton Club Confections Dessert Station Sponsor, CPL as the Charleston Dance Floor Sponsor, and ESL Federal Credit Union who is the Doll Face Photo Booth Sponsor."

Tickets include dinner, drinks, dancing and all the fun:

6 p.m. Cocktail hour with gourmet hors d'oeuvres, themed signature drinks and stylish jazz holiday music by "The DSP Jazz Trio"

7 p.m. Gourmet Buffet Stations

8 p.m. "Nik and the Nice Guys" take the night away with live music on the house dance floor.

GCC is also offering opportunities to sponsor the Encore event. These sponsorships are critically important to the scholarships GCC provides its students and are available at several levels this year: the High Roller Table - $1,500; the Rolls Royce Gild - $1,000; Studebaker Society - $600 and the Roadster Circle - $300. Each of these levels includes tickets (ten, six, four and two respectively) for the event. Of course, individual Platinum Patron Tickets are also available for $100 per person.

To help make a difference as a sponsor, please complete the online forms at www.gccfoundationinc.org/encore or contact the Foundation Office at (585) 345-6809, or [email protected] today.