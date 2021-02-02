February 2, 2021 - 4:07pm
Nine new coronavirus cases reported in Genesee County today
- Genesee County received nine new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 30s, 50s, 60s and 80s.
- Twenty-three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County received 25 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Four of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Eleven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Two of the new positive individuals are residents at the Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab.
- Two of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Orleans Correctional Facility.