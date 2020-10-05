Local Matters

October 5, 2020 - 5:24pm

Nine new coronavirus cases reported today -- in Alabama, Elba, Le Roy and Oakfield

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

As of 2 p.m. 

  • Genesee County received nine new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Elba, Le Roy and Oakfield.
    • Three of the individuals are between 0-20, two individuals are in their 20s, one individual is in their 40s, and three individuals are in their 50s.
    • Seven individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from isolation.
    • Eight new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states. 
    • One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
    • One of the new positive cases is a student at Elba High School. This case was identified in the press release Friday evening. If you were not notified you are not considered a close contact.
  • Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • Five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from isolation.
    • Eleven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.

