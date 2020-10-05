October 5, 2020 - 5:24pm
Nine new coronavirus cases reported today -- in Alabama, Elba, Le Roy and Oakfield
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received nine new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Elba, Le Roy and Oakfield.
- Three of the individuals are between 0-20, two individuals are in their 20s, one individual is in their 40s, and three individuals are in their 50s.
- Seven individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from isolation.
- Eight new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- One of the new positive cases is a student at Elba High School. This case was identified in the press release Friday evening. If you were not notified you are not considered a close contact.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from isolation.
- Eleven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.