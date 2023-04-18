Local Matters

April 18, 2023 - 11:44am

Nine volunteer firefighters complete officer development course

posted by Press Release in fire services, news.

Press release:

Nine responders from around the Genesee region participated in the nine-hour Officer Development:  Planning and Emergency Response course, held from March 1 through March 22.

The course provided current and potential fire officers with a basic knowledge of building construction and commonly found fire protection features.  The course also covered how to conduct a pre-incident plan survey, how to determine what elements to include in a pre-incident survey, and how to develop and manage pre-incident plans.  Company officers’ responsibilities as they relate to the post-incident analysis process were also reviewed in the program.

Firefighters completing the course included: 

TOWN of BATAVIA

  • Paul R. Dibble
  • Robert J. Hunt

BOWANSVILLE

  • James S. Ward

CORFU

  • John T. McCarthy

HENRIETTA

  • Scott E. Routly            

LE ROY

  • Brie L. Rogers

OAKFIELD

  • Annette J. Johnson

PAVILION

  • Hunter M. Schiske

STAFFORD

  • Jason M. Smith

