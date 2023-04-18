Nine volunteer firefighters complete officer development course

Press release:

Nine responders from around the Genesee region participated in the nine-hour Officer Development: Planning and Emergency Response course, held from March 1 through March 22.

The course provided current and potential fire officers with a basic knowledge of building construction and commonly found fire protection features. The course also covered how to conduct a pre-incident plan survey, how to determine what elements to include in a pre-incident survey, and how to develop and manage pre-incident plans. Company officers’ responsibilities as they relate to the post-incident analysis process were also reviewed in the program.

Firefighters completing the course included:

TOWN of BATAVIA

Paul R. Dibble

Robert J. Hunt

BOWANSVILLE

James S. Ward

CORFU

John T. McCarthy

HENRIETTA

Scott E. Routly

LE ROY

Brie L. Rogers

OAKFIELD

Annette J. Johnson

PAVILION

Hunter M. Schiske

STAFFORD