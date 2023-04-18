Nine volunteer firefighters complete officer development course
Press release:
Nine responders from around the Genesee region participated in the nine-hour Officer Development: Planning and Emergency Response course, held from March 1 through March 22.
The course provided current and potential fire officers with a basic knowledge of building construction and commonly found fire protection features. The course also covered how to conduct a pre-incident plan survey, how to determine what elements to include in a pre-incident survey, and how to develop and manage pre-incident plans. Company officers’ responsibilities as they relate to the post-incident analysis process were also reviewed in the program.
Firefighters completing the course included:
TOWN of BATAVIA
- Paul R. Dibble
- Robert J. Hunt
BOWANSVILLE
- James S. Ward
CORFU
- John T. McCarthy
HENRIETTA
- Scott E. Routly
LE ROY
- Brie L. Rogers
OAKFIELD
- Annette J. Johnson
PAVILION
- Hunter M. Schiske
STAFFORD
- Jason M. Smith
Recent comments