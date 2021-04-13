April 13, 2021 - 4:23pm
Nineteen new coronavirus cases reported today in Genesee County
Press release:
Genesee County reporting 19 new positive cases of COVID-19.
The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 19-20s, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.
- Eighteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Six of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals in an inmate at the Genesee County Jail.
Orleans County reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
The positive cases reside in the:
The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
Seventeen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
One of the new positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
