October 13, 2020 - 6:59pm
No coronavirus update today due to tech issues
posted by Press Release in coronavirus, covid-19, news.
Press release:
Due to the Columbus Day holiday, both the Genesee and Orleans County health departments were closed yesterday. There were no map, website or media updates over the weekend or on Monday. Updates were supposed to resume today, Oct. 13, but technology issues got in the way.
Stay safe, stay distanced and wear your masks to continue to slow the spread. Thank you for your understanding.
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County -- due to technology/internet issues, we do not have an update for Genesee County. Those numbers will be updated tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience.
-
- Orleans County received 11 new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Shelby, Carlton, Barre, Yates.
- The individuals are in their 0-19 years, 20s, 30s and 50s.
- Five of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine when they tested positive. Six of the individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Ten new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.