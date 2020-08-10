August 10, 2020 - 4:19pm
No new cases, three recoveries in Genesee County
Press release:
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Forty new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Carlton and Ridgeway.
- One of the positive individuals is in their 40s and one of the positive individuals is in their 50s.
- Four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.